Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Booking by 1,402.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after buying an additional 1,052,277 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,844,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,549,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,970.20.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,150.58 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,290.03. The company has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,127.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,928.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

