Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.81.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $249.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.66. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.03, for a total value of $1,722,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,952 shares of company stock worth $9,292,515 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

