Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,620 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $521,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $213.98 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $197.47 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.44.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

