Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.09 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 170.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Kellogg by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Kellogg by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 19.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,668 shares of company stock worth $25,405,082. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

K stock opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

