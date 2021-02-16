Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27,817 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in The Progressive by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,460,000 after acquiring an additional 149,521 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,681,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 1,116.2% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 381,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,685,000 after purchasing an additional 349,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 27.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGR opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The Progressive’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $311,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,270,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,770 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

