Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 500 Shares

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $17,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BCV traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.85. 51,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,724. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bancroft Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bancroft Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. 24.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

