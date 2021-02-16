Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC) Shares Gap Up to $0.67

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.67 ($0.01), but opened at GBX 0.73 ($0.01). Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.67 ($0.01), with a volume of 59,777,917 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) in a research report on Tuesday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of £28.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00.

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

