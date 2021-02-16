B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD) Shares Gap Up to $31.90

B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.90 ($0.42), but opened at GBX 33 ($0.43). B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.41), with a volume of 968 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £40.10 million and a P/E ratio of 29.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 11.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) Company Profile

B.S.D Crown Ltd., through its subsidiaries, imports, markets, and distributes various food products to retail chains, supermarkets, wholesalers, and institutions primarily in Israel. It is also involved in the credit activities, including provision of loans to others. The company was formerly known as Emblaze Ltd.

