Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of AYALY stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. Ayala has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.2232 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th.

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines and internationally. The company's Real Estate and Hotels segment plans, develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

