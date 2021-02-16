Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.50.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $39.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $40.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after buying an additional 650,647 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 180,331 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,033,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $507,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.