Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the January 14th total of 35,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:AWRE opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. Aware has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $6.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Aware alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aware from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, CFO David Brian Barcelo bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Eckel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,657.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Aware by 768.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 340,455 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aware by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Aware by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aware

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK Â- Inquire, biometric services platform Â- BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform Â- Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.