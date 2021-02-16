Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (AVU.V) (CVE:AVU) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (AVU.V) (CVE:AVU)’s stock price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. Company Profile

Avrupa Minerals Ltd., a junior exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, tin, tungsten, molybdenum, copper, lead, zinc, tellurium, barite, and fluorite. It has seven exploration licenses in three countries, including four in Portugal, two in Kosovo, and one in Germany.

