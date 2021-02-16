Avanti Acquisition (NYSE:AVAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.39

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 23172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,301,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,311,000.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

