Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Raised to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATDRY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

ATDRY opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.09.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

