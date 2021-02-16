Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Raised to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATDRY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

ATDRY opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.09.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

