Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Downgraded by MKM Partners to Sell

MKM Partners lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
ACB has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.73.
NYSE ACB opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.44.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.
