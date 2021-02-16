Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Downgraded by MKM Partners to Sell

MKM Partners lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ACB has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.73.

NYSE ACB opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 71,770 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 178,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 88,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

