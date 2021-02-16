Aurizon Holdings Limited (AZJ.AX) (ASX:AZJ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Aurizon Holdings Limited (AZJ.AX) (ASX:AZJ) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.144 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from Aurizon Holdings Limited (AZJ.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.14.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$4.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.87.

About Aurizon Holdings Limited (AZJ.AX)

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

