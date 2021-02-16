Astronics (ATRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Astronics to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

