AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.31. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 50.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on AZN shares. HSBC upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

