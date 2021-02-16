Aspiriant LLC Sells 53,466 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,040 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 53,466 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.1% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $135.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

