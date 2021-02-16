Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Aspen Aerogels to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $664.71 million, a PE ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 73,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $1,066,713.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASPN. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

