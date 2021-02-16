ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $11,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $524,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in ASML by 314.0% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in ASML by 1.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $597.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.92. The firm has a market cap of $251.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $601.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.