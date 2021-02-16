Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Shares Gap Up to $11.27

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.27, but opened at $13.39. Artius Acquisition shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 393,094 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86.

Get Artius Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,230,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,569 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $19,880,000. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 794,498 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $13,522,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,106,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 774,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Artius Acquisition Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Artius Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artius Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.