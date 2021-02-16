Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in January

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $109.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.71. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARKAY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arkema from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Redburn Partners lowered Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Arkema from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

