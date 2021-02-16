Arizona State Retirement System Sells 952 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 79,410 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 23,994 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 18,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05.

In other news, insider David Stuart Hinton sold 14,184 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $535,162.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,211.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $77,756.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,556 shares of company stock worth $1,311,404. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CVET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

