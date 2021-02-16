Arizona State Retirement System Sells 835 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in 2U were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 2,978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 2U in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 2U in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in 2U in the third quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. On average, research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. 2U presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

