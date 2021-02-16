Arizona State Retirement System Sells 758 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,915,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 182,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 37,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $286,038.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $600,422.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,633 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. Analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

