Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,417 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Cloudera by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,586,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,762,000 after acquiring an additional 470,174 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,990,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cloudera by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,917,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after acquiring an additional 69,697 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Cloudera by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,029,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 72,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 820,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudera news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 96,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,355,618.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,195.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $53,664.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 616,932 shares of company stock valued at $8,985,260. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLDR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of CLDR opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

