Arizona State Retirement System Has $801,000 Position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Acacia Communications were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIA. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,404,000 after acquiring an additional 376,994 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Acacia Communications during the third quarter worth $9,044,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 1,196.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 140,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after buying an additional 129,833 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 156.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 180,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after buying an additional 109,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Acacia Communications during the third quarter worth $6,740,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACIA shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acacia Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

NASDAQ ACIA opened at $114.86 on Tuesday. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $114.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.59.

In related news, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $448,719.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $717,996.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,982. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

