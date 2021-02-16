Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,907,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,981,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 88.7% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,636,000 after acquiring an additional 845,683 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 39.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,097,000 after acquiring an additional 331,055 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,124,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 646,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

