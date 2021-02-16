Arion (ARION) Price Up 16.5% Over Last Week

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One Arion token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arion has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. Arion has a market cap of $95,408.51 and $1.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00059112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.51 or 0.00262173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00085782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00073688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00087700 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.00 or 0.00406668 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,211.05 or 0.88135522 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,574,641 tokens. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

