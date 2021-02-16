Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Argo Group International has increased its dividend payment by 14.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Argo Group International has a payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Argo Group International to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Shares of ARGO stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.42. 138,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,984. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARGO shares. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Compass Point upped their target price on Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Argo Group International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

