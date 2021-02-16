Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE:ARDC opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

