Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
NYSE:ARDC opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
