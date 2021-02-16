Ardor Price Reaches $0.17 (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded 65.1% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $173.49 million and $41.94 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00282287 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009456 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,303.97 or 0.02680898 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

