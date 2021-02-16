Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.81.

NYSE:ARCO opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 7.7% during the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,564,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 399,095 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 4,220,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,817,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after buying an additional 129,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,519,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after buying an additional 219,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,274,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 487,539 shares during the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

