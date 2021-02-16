ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

