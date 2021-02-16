ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2021 // Comments off

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.

Shares of MT stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MT. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Earnings History for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.