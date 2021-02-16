ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.

Shares of MT stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MT. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.