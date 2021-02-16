Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.83

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 20878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.
ABR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a current ratio of 18.39.
Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ABR)
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.
