Applied Materials (AMAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Applied Materials to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMAT stock opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.34. The company has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $117.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

