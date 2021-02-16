Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,557 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 20.5% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 34,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 35,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Apple by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,873,333 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $248,573,000 after purchasing an additional 179,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $135.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.61 and a 200-day moving average of $121.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

