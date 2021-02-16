Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.2% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $135.37 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.61 and a 200-day moving average of $121.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.