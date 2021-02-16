Aperio Group LLC Lowers Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $54,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 228,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,863,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 8,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Lam Research by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $586.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $522.86 and a 200 day moving average of $421.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $597.74.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

