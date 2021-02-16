Aperio Group LLC Increases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 372,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $42,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $720,866,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 30.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 66.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,955,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,413,000 after purchasing an additional 782,496 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $75,809,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $71,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $109.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $123.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,197,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,672,199 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.