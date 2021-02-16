Aperio Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,001 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $60,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 10,106 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 15.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Boeing by 17.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $210.98 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $347.89. The company has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.78.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

