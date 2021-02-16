Aperio Group LLC Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,403 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 14,705 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American Express worth $65,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.46.

NYSE AXP opened at $129.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.25. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

