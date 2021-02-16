Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.80

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.80 and last traded at C$6.71, with a volume of 434946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.88.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.
The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$262.54 million and a P/E ratio of -8.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.57.
About Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE)
Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.
