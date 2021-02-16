Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.80

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.80 and last traded at C$6.71, with a volume of 434946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.88.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$262.54 million and a P/E ratio of -8.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.57.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$2.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

