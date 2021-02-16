Antero Resources (AR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Antero Resources to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AR stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.15.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

