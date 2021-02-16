Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Up 56.2% in January

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the January 14th total of 69,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 698,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Antelope Enterprise stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90. Antelope Enterprise has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $5.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Antelope Enterprise stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Antelope Enterprise as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

