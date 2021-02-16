AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,175 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 606.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,618,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,012 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,997 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,904 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,487,312 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $672,355,000 after acquiring an additional 860,605 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,913,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,274,000 after purchasing an additional 769,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 11.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,213,338 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after purchasing an additional 439,243 shares during the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AU shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $38.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

