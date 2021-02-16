Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLAN shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE PLAN traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,797. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $804,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,209.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $48,496.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,211 shares of company stock worth $26,457,155 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Anaplan by 1,959.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 66,804 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,721,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Anaplan by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,063,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,400,000 after acquiring an additional 63,330 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

