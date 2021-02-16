Analyzing Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kilroy Realty and Diversified Healthcare Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kilroy Realty 1 4 7 0 2.50 Diversified Healthcare Trust 3 2 1 0 1.67

Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus target price of $59.64, suggesting a potential downside of 1.08%. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus target price of $4.40, suggesting a potential downside of 1.79%. Given Kilroy Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kilroy Realty is more favorable than Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Dividends

Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Kilroy Realty pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Diversified Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kilroy Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kilroy Realty $837.45 million 8.30 $195.44 million $3.91 15.42 Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.04 billion 1.03 -$88.23 million $1.31 3.42

Kilroy Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kilroy Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kilroy Realty 20.35% 3.56% 1.89% Diversified Healthcare Trust -11.64% -6.33% -2.64%

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company's approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity, productivity and employee retention for some of the world's leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies. KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use projects. As of September 30, 2020, KRC's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 14.3 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 92.2% occupied and 95.5% leased. The company also had 808 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 85.0% and 37.5%, respectively. In addition, KRC had seven in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $1.9 billion, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet of office and life science space. The office and life science space was 90% leased.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

